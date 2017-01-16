Khaidi No 150 box office collection day 5: Chiranjeevi film enters Rs 100-crore club

Khaidi No 150 box office collection day 5: Khaidi No 150 is a terrific comeback for Chiranjeevi. In the opening weekend, the film has crossed Rs 100 crore mark. Khaidi No 150 box office collection day 5: Khaidi No 150 is a terrific comeback for Chiranjeevi. In the opening weekend, the film has crossed Rs 100 crore mark.

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s comeback Telugu film Khaidi No 150 has struck gold at the box office. The film which released on January 11, in its very opening weekend at the ticket windows worldwide, has managed to make a whopping collection of Rs 106 crore.

The figure was shared by the representative of the film which is produced by Mega star’s son, Ram Charan. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted on his Twitter account, “Boss is Back and ruling the Box office WW.. 👍#100CrGrossForKhaidi 👏.”

Trade analyst Trinath told in an interview to IANS,”This is a terrific comeback for Chiranjeevi. In the opening weekend, the film grossed Rs. 106 crore worldwide. The long festival weekend really helped the film to draw the audiences to cinemas.”

Directed by V.V. Vinayak, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Tarun Arora. Khaidi No 150 is a Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster and Vijay-starrer Kaththi, which released in 2015. The film also emerged as a clear winner in the Sankranti race among other major releases like Balakrishna’s Gautamiputra Satakarni and Vijay’s Bairavaa.

The film features Chiranjeevi in a double role, and has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

In Khaidi No 150, Kaththi Sreenu (Chiru 1) is a small-time thief who helps police catch an escaped prisoner even as he plans his own escape. He runs away from the prison, only to get caught up in a crime scene involving his doppelganger Shiv Shankar Varaprasad aka Shankar (Yes that’s Chiru 2 and yes that’s his actual name in life). Chiru 1 switches identity with Chiru 2 and a quick flashback forces him to assume the latter’s character to fight corruption.

