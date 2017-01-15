Khaidi No 150 box office collection day 4: Chiranjeevi film heads for Rs 100 cr mark

Khaidi No 150: Chiranjeevi plays a double role in the film. Khaidi No 150: Chiranjeevi plays a double role in the film.

Moving up the ladder, Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 is heading for a touchdown to reach the Rs 100-crore mark after its fourth-day numbers stood steady.

Reports also suggest that the film has minted a whopping Rs 78 crore, and made Rs 10 crore alone on day 4. The film is also inching close to the $2M-mark at the US box office. With $256, 438 from over 130 locations on Saturday alone, the US collection of Khaidi No 150 stands at $1,930,900.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The domestic numbers are also rattling the Tollywood box office as the film collected over Rs 53 crore in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone. While Nizam numbers stand at Rs 14 crore, the Andhra figures show a huge collection of Rs 30 crore. Khaidi No 150 also made a record in Vizag zone pocketing Rs 6.25 crore in four days. In Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film hit more than 1400 screens on Wednesday.

The film has also opened to a terrific response from the fans in India by making Rs 35 crore on its very first day of release.

These are sensational numbers for the star, who is making a comeback into Tollywood after 10 years. Earlier, the numbers also broke Baahubali’s first-day record as the Chiranjeevi and V V Vinayak combo earned Rs 23.24 crore, leaving behind the Prabhas-Rajamouli film’s collection of Rs 22.4 crore.

Khaidi No 150 is a Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster and Vijay-starrer Kaththi, which released in 2015. The film also emerged as a clear winner in the Sankranti race among other major releases like Balakrishna’s Gautamiputra Satakarni and Vijay’s Bairavaa.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd