Khaidi No 150 box office collection: Chiranjeevi-starrer beats Baahubali in US

Mega Star Chiranjeevi’s comeback film Khaidi No 150 has taken the US box office by storm, where it premiered on Tuesday. The film has raked in more than $1 million at the box office, creating a new record for Indian films.
Khaidi No 150 had garnered $615,000 at the US box office in advance booking, even before it opened in theatres. “WITHOUT A SINGLE SHOW SCREENED BOSS BROKE ALL RECORDS (NON-BAAHUBALI) $615K Till 4PM EST #BOSSISBACK With a BANG,” tweeted Classics Entertainment, the company which is distributing the Chiranjeevi-starrer in the US.
The film’s collection has now officially overtaken the premiere show collections of Baahubali: The Conclusion. “#KhaidiNo150 latest USA premiere count is $1,152,918 (sic),” tweeted Idlebrain Jeevi, an industry tracker. The two-part epic series, directed by SS Rajamouli, had garnered $1.36 million from its premiere shows.
But, what makes the collection of Khaidi No 150 more significant is the fact that it was a Tuesday premiere. “#KhaidiNo150 This is a Tuesday Release which is very painful in USA. Theatres don’t operate the same way as in India,” posted Classics Entertainment on its Twitter page.
The only Telugu film that held the distinction of collecting $330k for a Tuesday premiere was 2016 film Nannaku Prematho, starring Jr NTR.
In spite of being a remake film, Khaidi No 150 has raised the bar in the box office collection because of its leading man, who is returning to the silver screen after a gap of 10 years. The film has also opened to a terrific response from the fans in India. In Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film hit more than 1400 screens on Wednesday. So we can expect some game-changing numbers from the domestic market too.