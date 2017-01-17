Khaidi No 150 box office collection: Chiranjeevi film second only to Baahubali

Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 box office collection Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 box office collection

The worldwide commercial success of Khaidi No 150 is a testimony to Megastar Chiranjeevi’s star power among the Telugu movie audience that has remained unchallenged and unchanged despite his 10-year sabbatical. Despite the film being a remake, the only reason it has received such a terrific response from the fans is due to the presence of Chiranjeevi.

Khaidi No 150 has scored big at the box office despite the release of Balakrishnan’s 100th film Gautamiputra Satakarni. The Chiranjeevi-starrer has so far collected about Rs 115 crore at the worldwide box office, beating all the collection records set by previous Telugu films, both in domestic and international markets, with exception of Baahubali: The Beginning.

While Baahubali collection crossed Rs 100 crore on the second day of its release, Khaidi No 150 managed to rake in more than Rs 100 crore in first five days. What makes the film’s box office performance more impressive is that the film was released on a working day and still debuted big at the box office, earning Rs 47 crore.

Reacting to the success of the film, Ram Charan Teja has issued a statement. “What better way to foray into production than with Khaidi No 150. The film is truly close to my heart because it is my father’s 150th film. The kind of love the audiences have shown in the film is overwhelming and humbling,” said Charan, who made his debut as a producer with this film.

After a resounding first week, the film is expected to maintain the momentum in the coming weeks too. Chiranjeevi could not have asked for a better response from the audience for his comeback film.

Khaidi No 150 is a Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, directed by AR Murugadoss with Vijay in the lead role. In the film, Chiranjeevi plays a double role. The film’s star cast include Kajal Aggarwal, Tarun Arora, Brahmanandam and Ali.

