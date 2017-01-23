Khaidi No 150 box office collection: Chiranjeevi film close to $2.5-million mark in US

Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 box office collection Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 box office collection

Standing strong with the numbers in its second week, Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 is close to reaching the $2.5-million mark at the US box office, and bankable domestic numbers adding to the figures worldwide.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, “#KhaidiNo150 is UNSTOPPABLE in USA… [Week 2] Fri $ 36,517, Sat $ 80,182. Total: $ 2,361,969 [₹ 16.08 cr].”

From the first nine days, the domestic numbers also show that Sankranti is not yet over for Chiru. The film earned over Rs 79 crore in just the two Telugu states and Rs 44 crore from Andhra alone.

These are sensational numbers for Chiranjeevi who is making a comeback in Tollywood after 10 years. Khaidi No 150 is a Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster and Vijay-starrer Kaththi, which released in 2015.

Earlier, the film also broke Baahubali’s first-day record as the Chiranjeevi-V V Vinayak combo earned Rs 23.24 crore, leaving behind the Prabhas-Rajamouli film’s collection of Rs 22.4 crore. Khaidi No 150 had garnered $615,000 at the US box office in advance booking, even before it opened in theatres. “Without a single show screened Boss broke all records (non-Baahubali) $615k till 4 pm EST #BOSSISBACK with a bang,” Classics Entertainment, the company which is distributing the Chiranjeevi-starrer in the US, had tweeted.

The numbers show that the Chiranjeevi-starrer emerged as a clear winner with close to double the numbers compared to Balakrishna’s Satakarni.

Meanwhile, Chiru has reassured that he is back to Tollywood with a bang as the star is already working on two more projects, which will hit the floors by the end of this year.

