Khaidi No 150 box office: Chiranjeevi film continues dream run, racing towards Rs 150 crore

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s comeback film Khaidi No 15 is continuing its dream run across the world, setting the bar really high in terms of box office collections for the upcoming Telugu films this year. The film has raked in a whopping Rs 130 crore from the worldwide ticket sales in just 13 days since its theatrical release. Going by the trend, it is likely to join the Rs 150-crore club very soon.

According to trade sources, the film has collected Rs 90 crore in Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone. The film is also keeping the cash registers ringing at the US box office where the film has earned more than $2 million in its second week. Khaidi No 150 has emerged the clear winner at the US box office among other Sankrathi releases. As of Saturday, the Chiranjeevi-starrer has collected Rs 16.08 crore, and Gautamiputra Satakarni has earned Rs 10.70 crore, while Shatamanam Bhavati has made Rs 4.5 crore, according to inputs provided by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Khaidi No 150 is the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, which had Vijay in the lead. The film marks the actor’s return to the big screen after a gap of 10 years. Since its release, the film has broken all major box office records of Tollywood, with exception of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning, which remains undisputed with a total worldwide box office collection of more than Rs 300 crore.

Reacting to the success of the film, Ram Charan Teja had issued a statement. “What better way to foray into production than with Khaidi No 150. The film is truly close to my heart because it is my father’s 150th film. The kind of love the audiences have shown in the film is overwhelming and humbling,” said Charan, who made his debut as a producer with this film.

