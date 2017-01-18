Khaidi No 150: After relentless trolling, Ram Gopal Varma now praises Chiranjeevi

Ram Gopal Varma praises Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 Ram Gopal Varma praises Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150

Ever since Gautamiputra Satakarni released its trailer, director Ram Gopal Varma has been trolling Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150. It won’t be wrong to say that he seemingly became the self-appointed PR for Balakrishna’s 100th film.

Even last week he continued to ridicule Khaidi No 150 while giving a glowing review to GPSK. “Salute to @DirKrish n Balayya for pushing telugu cinema pride to skies with original content instead of bringing down with borrowed content,” he tweeted in a direct attack on Chiranjeevi’s comeback film, which is a remake of Tamil hit Kaththi.

“Balayya in his 100th film only seems to have become 150 times more Mega advanced in terms of great cinema #GPSK. What Bahubali started GPSK is taking telugu cinema way more forward and even now if Mega people don’t realise they might become Mini,” he said in a series of a tweets.

“With Borrowed Story one film took telugu cinema 10 years back and GPSK took it 10 years forward with a 2000 year old original story,” he posted on his Twitter page, only to laud the Chiranjivee-starrer five days later.

In a mega flip-flop, after relentlessly trolling the film for over a month, Varma has praised Khaidi No 150 and its lead actor. “Just saw 150 ..Mega Star is beyond Mega Mega Mega Fantastic ..150 million Cheers to him ..(sic),” he tweeted on Wednesday. “Mega Star’s Energy levels are SUPREME and he’s looking younger than when he left films some 9 years back ..He’s looking MEGA HANDSOME.”

Earlier, Chiranjeevi has said that he was hurt by Varma’s rant against his film. “I was hurt, but I didn’t react. I try to keep a positive outlook towards things. The more we focus on criticism, the more will be its value, so I gently ignore and turn deaf to it. I believe my fans would also think so,” he told the media in Hyderabad just days before the release of his 150th film that marks his return to the big screen after a gap of 10 years.

Varma’s latest comments on Chiranjeevi’s film have come after the film broke almost all the box office records of Tollywood barring Baahubali: The Beginning. The film’s box office collection crossed more than Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend and is still running to packed houses.

