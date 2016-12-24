Keshava first look poster: Nikhil draws his gun for another actioner, see pic

Keshava first look poster Keshava first look poster

Riding high on the surprise success of his recent hit Ekkadiki Pothav Chinnavada, actor Nikhil Siddhartha shared the first-look poster of his next flick, Keshava.

The graffiti of actor’s face with a smoky gun at the back of his head and blood pooled with another Beretta at the bottom of the wall hints that the film is another serious crime thriller.

The actor posted the first look, sharing the news that about 80 per cent of the shoot of the film is completed. The pre-look poster shared a couple of days back also captures a bloody chase with famous tag line: “Revenge is a dish best served cold”.

“This is a revenge drama and Nikhil will be seen in a new character. The shooting will take place across the shores between Kakinada and Vizag,” director Sudheer Varma had said at the launch of the film. This will be the third movie for Varma and a second in combination with Nikhil.

The movie is bankrolled by Abhishek Nama under the banner Abhishek Nama. “This Nikhil-Sudheer combination will stand as another hit,” the film’s producer had said.

Nikhil will be paring with Pellichoopulu fame actor Reetu Varma in this movie. Not only that, Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar has also ben roped in for the role of a cop in the movie. Other supporting players like Rao Ramesh, Ajay and Brahmaji will also be seen playing crucial roles in the movie.

So this is wats Nxt After Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada :) .. the 1st Poster of #KESHAVA with my look revealed. 80%shoot done.. Hope u like it pic.twitter.com/kxOb4L9o2h — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) December 24, 2016

Music for the movie will be scored by director Sunny M R. While art for the movie is handled by Raghu Kulkarni, the camera work is managed by Divakar Mani.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd