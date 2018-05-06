Keerthy Suresh nails Savitri look in the latest Mahanati poster

Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanti hits the screens on May 9. Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanti hits the screens on May 9.

A new poster from the upcoming film Mahanati is out and Keerthy Suresh’s look in the poster has left everyone astounded. The Agnyaathavaasi actor is playing the role of yesteryear superstar Savitri and Keerthi’s look for the film has been recreated to almost perfection. Keerthi’s uncanny resemblance to Savitri, as revealed by the film’s posters, has set high expectations from the film. In the new poster, a scene from one of Savithri’s most important films Mayabaazar has been recreated. Decked in antique jewels, Keerthy leans casually on a table with a hand on her cheek, a faint trace of a smile playing on her lips. It is an exaggeration to say the team and Keerthy have nailed the look to absolute perfection.

The film’s stylist Indrakshi tweeted that it was one of the most challenging scenes to recreate. “Mayabazaar, one of my most challenging scenes to recreate. My team & I went crazy trying to get the exact matching jewelry and fabrics right in the deadline we had. Thankful to #Gaurang #LBajrangPershadJewellers & #SriFineJewellery for making it possible 🙏🏼 #StyledByIndrakshi,” she wrote.

It took 100 artisans more than a year to create the film’s aesthetics. In several media interactions, Keerthy Suresh had said that she had around 120 costumes that she used throughout the shooting process. It took around six months for research and over a year for weaving, texturing and colouring to get the look right for designer Gaurang Shah. “The shooting of the movie went on for one year, and the weaving process was uninterrupted. The whole progression took more than a year and a half from the inception of the costumes to the conclusion of the last shoot,” he said to IANS

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Mahanati also has Dulquer Salmaan playing the role of yesteryear star Gemini Ganesan. A star in his own right, Gemini Ganesan and wife Savitri shared a tumultuous love story that had several ups and downs. The film also stars Samantha Akkineni as film journalist Madhuravani and Vijay Deverakonda. The film will hit the screens on May 11 and will also get a Tamil release titled Nadigayar Thilagam.

