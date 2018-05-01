Keerthy Suresh promises Mahanati will be a non-fictional account of Savitri’s life

Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati, the biopic on Savitri, also stars Samantha Akkineni and Dulquer Salmaan. Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati, the biopic on Savitri, also stars Samantha Akkineni and Dulquer Salmaan.

Keerthy Suresh hit the jackpot when she landed Mahanati, a biopic on legendary actor Savitri. This is the biggest film she has done so far in her acting career. The actor says that she has to deal with a lot of disbelief from other people in regards to her ability to play the role of an iconic matinee idol.

In fact, Keerthy herself had doubts about the project. She noted that the makers have tried to present an honest account of Savitri’s life through Mahanati (Nadigaiyar Thilagam in Tamil).

“At first, I was extremely skeptical about whether I could portray the life of such a legendary actress on screen successfully. The film also wanted to throw some light on the negative sides of her life, so I was afraid whether it would hurt a section of the people. It was only Nagi (Nag Ashwin, director) who had convinced me saying that this film would be an account of Savitri’s life, and there would not be any fictional air to it,” she said, according to a News Minute report.

Keerthy has already surprised everyone with her Savitri makeover. She also revealed a lot of effort from the director, costume designer and makeup artists have gone into getting her look right for the role. The filmmakers have also used prosthetics to shoot some portions of the actor’s older version.

Mahanti is helmed by Nag Ashwin who enlisted the help of Savitri’s daughter Vijaya Chamundeswari in the process of scripting.

The biopic also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Devarakonda and others.

The film will release in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously worldwide on May 9.

