Mahanati: Five reasons to watch the Keerthy Suresh starrer

It is raining blockbusters down south. Since April 20, the most-awaited Telugu films of this year have been releasing one after the other giving movie-buffs enough reasons to be happy this summer. On Wednesday, director Nag Ashwin’s bilingual film Mahanati (Nadigaiyar Thilagam in Tamil) will hit the screens worldwide.

Mahanati, based on the life of legendary actor Savitri, is made on a big-budget with an impressive ensemble cast. The period film with a big star cast is reason alone to watch this film. But, here we also discuss other important reasons as to why this is the hottest-ticket at the box office this week.

Savitri

The millennials, who grew up watching south Indian movies, would have definitely seen at least one or two films of Savitri. The senior members of our households would have heaped praises on the actor describing her as a great artiste. When we watch Savitri’s movies we understand that all the praises she gets were not an exaggeration and that they were well-deserved. But, Mahanati gives an opportunity to understand her off-screen personality, which seems to be bold and daring. Going by the film promos, Savitri lived her life on her own terms at a time when women empowerment was not even in the national discourse.

Keerthy Suresh

One of the things that got the attention of the movie fans is Keerthy Suresh’s makeover as Savitri. Keerthy herself was sceptical of pulling off the film which offered her the role of a lifetime. However, when the filmmakers released the first look, everyone was amazed by Keerthy’s close resemblance to the legendary actor. It is fair to assume that Keerthy has put naysayers at easy so that they can watch her performance with an open mind.

The period drama

One of the key aspects to make a period drama click with the audience is to recreate the bygone era as close to reality. Something that will make the generation that grew up during that time nostalgic. The makers of Mahanati have painstakingly put in lot of research and efforts in including the small details like Gold Spot beverages that will bring back the memories of the 80s and the 90s.

Fashion

The costume department led by designer Gaurang Shah is said to have gone to great lengths to bring back the fashion trends that dominated the late 20th century. The filmmakers had said it took over a year and 100 artisans to complete the wardrobe for the actors in the biopic. Another 15-member team reportedly worked on recreating the jewels worn by Savitri. “The legendary actor’s choice of jewels was always an extension of her personality, which is subtle yet beautifully chosen by her for every occasion. You wear it and it captivates you,” said director Ashwin.

Ensemble cast

One of the highlights of Mahanati will be its star cast. The film is built around the south Indian film industry at a time when Savitri was at the peak of her career. Not just Savitri, it will also bring back other legendary actors such as Gemini Ganesan (Dulquer Salmaan), N T Rama Rao (Jr NTR) and other veteran filmmakers to the screen. Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Devarakonda, Shalini Pandey among others play important roles.

