Keerthy Suresh-Dulquer Salmaan’s Mahanati gets a release date

The makers of Mahanati, the biopic on actor Savithri starring Keerthy Suresh, announced on Sunday that the film will release on May 9. In a tweet, the makers officially confirmed the date for the bilingual. “The greatest story ever told about the greatest actress that ever lived unfolds on May 9th! Wishing everyone a very Happy Ugadi,” said a tweet from Vyjayanthi movies. The film is being made in Tamil as Nadigayar Thilagam. While Shivaji was called the Nadigar Thilagam (roughly means the star actor), Savithri earned the female version of the same, Nadigayar Thilagam, thanks to her incredible skills and charm.

While Keerthy Suresh plays the lead role of Savithri, Dulquer Salmaan will be playing actor Gemini Ganesan. Apart from being a celebrated onscreen pair, Savithri and Gemini Ganesan were also married in real life. The film has a heavy star cast with Samantha Akkineni and Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Devarkonda playing key roles. Naga Chaitanya has also been signed to play the part of his late great grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao in the film.

An image of Keerthy and Dulquer as Savithri and Gemini Ganesan went viral recently. While some claimed that the picture was leaked, some reports suggest that it was a fan made poster. However, one can’t deny that the lead actors have nailed their looks and their avatars looked unimaginably close to original personalities. The pictures are also said to have silenced people who had earlier criticised casting Keerthy Suresh as Savithri. The film is helmed by Nag Ashwin and bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies.

