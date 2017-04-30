Kattappa is the unsung hero of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2. Here is why

Kattappa in Baahubali is one of the most integral part of SS Rajamouli’s film franchise. Kattappa in Baahubali is one of the most integral part of SS Rajamouli’s film franchise.

Kattappa, the loyal soldier of Mahishmati is the reason why audiences are mainly thronging to theatres. Kattappa kept the audiences hooked to this movie for two years. Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali? This has turned into a trending hashtag #WKKB. Sathyaraj, the man who played this iconic role will remain etched in our mind as the man who killed Baahubali. It has come to a stage where separating the two has become difficult, where we cannot think of one without remembering the other. In hindsight, we can now see that SS Rajamouli knew what he wanted when he cast Sathyaraj, and after having seen Baahubali: The Conclusion. It looks like he got it, which is everything.

In Baahubali: The Beginning, we saw Kattappa’s loyalty. We saw his resignation, especially when he was serving Bhallaladeva. We saw his anger when Devasena refused to give up. We saw his guilt and grief when he announced to Shivudu that he was the one who killed Amarendra Baahubali. One man, who portrayed all these emotions. Can you imagine Baahubali without Kattappa? Well, we can’t.

We as the audience never asked, why did Amarendra die? Why did we not wonder why Bhallaladeva killed his mother? The hook has always been Kattappa. The filmmakers realised this when they decided to release the movie in two parts. In Baahubali: The Conclusion, audience expected to see Kattappa as the soldier, with the sword at the ready. Audiences assumed that Kattappa, the man who considered any weapon an extension of his arm, will always be seen with his shield on.

However, what we saw was a father to a boy, a friend to a fellow soldier, and an expectant grandfather. As we see him with Amarendra on screen, there are instances where you keep wondering, why would a man who thinks of Baahu as a son kill him. Throughout the film, dramatic scenes are spaced out well. But the most emotional scene, set in the most beautiful of frames with flames in the background and betrayal in the foreground is unforgettable. That scene where Kattappa drives the sword in Baahubali’s back, but you can see his head hanging low with shame. It left the audience stunned when they finally realised why Kattappa had killed Baahubali.

As the film moves closer to climax, there was also this realisation that Kattappa probably had the most screen time in the movie. He stood up to Bijjaladeva – Sivagami’s husband, which shows where his true loyalties lie. He went head to head with Kalakeyas, and later in a few sequences in Baahubali 2 where he showed us that he is a talented man on the war field. He was there when Amarendra met Devasena, when we saw his sense of humor and he was also there to tell Shivudu about who his father was, which is where we saw love.

The progression of emotions that we see on Kattappa’s face is varied and all important. If one had to compare Kattappa to any other fictional character, he resembles Severus Snape of Harry Potter. They were both distinct with the way they cared, both distinct in how complete they were to their cause, and both were loyal till the very end. SS Rajamouli’s film has been drawing so much praise, and Prabhas has especially been praised by every critic for his dedication and acting chops, but it leaves us wondering, isn’t Kattappa the real hero of this epic? Doesn’t Kattappa deserve more credit than what is given? While Prabhas is receiving the due which he deserves, are the other members of the cast remembered?

