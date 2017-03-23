Katamarayudu: Will Pawan Kalyan make a difference to Ajith’s powerless Veeram script?

Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu set for a grand worldwide release this Friday Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu set for a grand worldwide release this Friday

Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu film is the remake of Thala Ajith’s 2014 superhit film, Veeram. The buzz around the film is unprecedented as a section of media has already begun the guessing game about the box office records that this film will break in Tollywood. And why not? Katamarayudu is one of the most awaited films of the year. The first look of the film was well-received, the teaser went viral as it clocked more than 5 million views within 57 hours of its release on YouTube.

Not just that, the satellite rights of Katamarayudu were sold for a whopping price, which is reportedly pegged at Rs 12.5 crore. Gemini Television has paid the record sum for the film. But, remember that the Tamil family entertainer, Veeram, was a box office hit but it failed to generate the same positive response from the critics.

Given that Pawan Kalyan has remade this film to redeem himself at the box office after his previous film Sardaar Gabbar Singh failed to live up to the expectations, he expects it to work wonders. He clearly understands the pulse of his fanbase and the Tollywood audience and this film is expected to be a people pleaser. Veeram is a proven hit at the box office and has all ingredients that satisfy the hardcore fans of its lead actor.

After sporting a uber-cool urban look in Arrambam, Ajith enthralled his fans with a movie set in a rural backdrop. In Veeram, he played a village tough, whose natural response to a problem was violence. The film was a perfect example of how star power overrides the importance of a decent script, which is the essence of a good movie. Veeram had a big star cast but like any other hero-centric film, all characters were sidelined to boost the larger-than-life screen presence of Ajith. As a matter of fact, this slow-paced family entertainer was only redeemed by the onscreen presence of Ajith.

But, it remains to be seen how much difference and freshness can Pawan bring to the Tamil remake and make it appealing to all sections of the audience. Or have the filmmakers stuck to the average script of the original film? Nevertheless, the film is all set to open big worldwide and will have its premieres in the US on Thursday.

It is tipped to emerge as one of the top grossing films of Tollywood this year. Besides releasing on a large number of screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Katamarayudu will mark the widest release in the US in Pawan’s acting career as it will hit more than 250 screens. Given that it is the remake of an Ajith film, the trade sources suggested that the film will hit more than 100 screens in Tamil Nadu, which is a record for a Telugu film.

Katamarayudu is directed by Kishore Kumar Pardasani aka Dolly and actor Shruti Haasan has played the female lead. Sharath Marrar has produced the film under his North Star Entertainment banner. Anup Rubens has scored music for the film. The censor board has cleared the film with a clean ‘U’ certificate and will hit the screens on March 24.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd