Katamarayudu trailer: Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Haasan film is a perfect mass entertainer. Watch video

Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu trailer was released recently. Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu trailer was released recently.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming release Katamarayudu, one of the most-awaited films, promises to be a commercial Tollywood movie. We already know that it has a beautiful number that oozes romance. Now with the release of its trailer, we see that the remake of Ajith’s Veeram looks great, and in some places maybe better than the original.

In the trailer, we see Pawan Kalyan, the big brother of the family, wanting to stay away from women, we see him perform amazing stunts as he beats up goons, and we see him utter great punch lines. While those who have already seen Veeram, might think there is nothing new to this movie, but think again. While Ajith wooed us with the undertones of power, anger and love for his brothers, Pawan Kalyan has brought humour to the mix to make Katamarayudu his own.

The shots in the trailer of the song sequences promise us a couple of entertaining numbers if not more. The chemistry between Shruti Haasan and Pawan Kalyan looks interesting. In fact, the underlying humour in their relationship is shown in the trailer to an extent. Pawan’s intro scene looks great, with all the required elements for a mass entry. Comedian Ali trying to introduce a girl to the ‘big brother’ is sure to become one of the favourite comic moments of the film.

Also read | Katamarayudu Emo Emo song: Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Haasan’s number oozes romance. Watch video

From thinking that women are dangerous to romancing Shruti Haasan, the trailer is a great introduction to what the audience would see in the movie.

This film’s crew recently wrapped up the shoot in Europe. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on March 26.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd