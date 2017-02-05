Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu teaser breaks records, crosses 3 million hits in 24 hours

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan from Katamarayudu Powerstar Pawan Kalyan from Katamarayudu

Power star Pawan Kalyan arrived with the teaser of his upcoming film Katamarayudu on Saturday, but the less-than-a-minute long video has already taken the internet by storm. Needless to say, Tollywood and mega fandom has received the message loud and clear. The teaser broke records crossing over 3 million views in just one day and is also the #1 trend on YouTube currently.

While some might feel that it’s the regular Pawan fever that caught the attention, but we believe the new avatar of the star in khadis roughing up goons in a faction backdrop is what made the numbers spike in epic proportions. Bringing back the memories of chasing-by-run sequence and high-octane fights at railway stations, the power star has assured that Katamarayaudu might be the actioner of the year.

Katamarayudu is the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Veeram. The movie will feature Pawan Kalyan as a faction leader. Actor Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite him in the film.

Reports suggest that the producers plan to release the film on Ugaadi in March, wrapping up the shooting by this month.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is taking a break from his political commitments as he is already working on two other projects full throttle. He had booked a slot for another Tamil remake. He will be seen playing Ajith’s role in the Vedalam remake under R T Neason’s direction. The film’s shooting will take place later this year. He also signed up another project with popular director Trivikram Srinivas. While the actor is busy with three projects, he is also teaming up with Trivikram to jointly produce a film featuring Nithiin.

