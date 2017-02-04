Katamarayudu teaser: Pawan Kalyan redefines action-faction genre

Pawan Kalyan in new Katamaraudu poster Pawan Kalyan in new Katamaraudu poster

Rayudoooo.. And it’s on! The Pawan fever is back with another mass overlay as the first teaser of Katamaryudu’s is out. With a cowboyish tune in the background Pawan Kalyan, in his handlebar moustache, looks furious. Not to miss, his signature lungi-lift, which is a blaring alarm that something is serious or not just right!

Pawan has reset the mass grammar with a renewed dose of action-filled sword singing in this faction backdrop. Bringing back the memories of chasing-by-run sequence and high-octane fights at railway stations, the power star has assured that Katamarayaudu might be the actioner of the year. This is for the first time that Pawan will be seen in such an avatar.

Katamarayudu is the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Veeram. The movie will feature Pawan Kalyan as a faction leader. Actor Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite him in the film.

Reports suggest that the producers plan to release the film on Ugaadi in March, wrapping up the shooting by this month.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is taking a break from his political commitments as he is already working on two other projects full throttle. He had booked a slot for another Tamil remake. He will be seen playing Ajith’s role in the Vedalam remake under R T Neason’s direction. The film’s shooting will take place later this year. He also signed up another project with popular director Trivikram Srinivas.

Watch treaser here:

While the actor is busy with three projects, he is also teaming up with Trivikram to jointly produce a film featuring Nithiin.

