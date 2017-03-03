Katamarayudu song Mira Mira Meesam: Pawan Kalyan title track has making of a mass hit, watch video

Pawan Kalyan in Katamaraudu poster Pawan Kalyan in Katamaraudu poster

The cowboyish jingle from the Katamarayudu teaser has taken the form as the title track of the Pawan Kalyan starrer and it is called Mira Mira Meesam. With desi beats bringing out the mass flavour every second, the Anup Ruben-composed track is likely going to be the next anthem for the faction leaders of the Telugu states. Moustache is considered to be a macho symbol for faction leaders who seem to twirl it when they are enraged or when they accomplish a task and here is an entire song on Meesam (moustache) where you can imagine Pawan filling the picture.

The lyrics have a dash of political undertone and hail Pawan as the leader of the masses who is fighting for them. Whatever might be the reason, the lyrics dovetail with the beats and you might likely loop it for this evening.

The film is on the last leg of shooting planned in Europe for filming a couple of songs. It will be released in the last week of March. The audio tracks of Katamarayudu, as decided by the makers, would be released on the web rather than at an audio event — following the Mega family trend. However, there would be a grand pre-release event for the film.

Katamarayudu is the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Veeram. The movie will feature Pawan Kalyan as a faction leader. Actor Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite him in the film.

Listen to the song here:

Meanwhile, Pawan is already working on two other projects full throttle. He had booked a slot for another Tamil remake. He will be seen playing Ajith’s role in the Vedalam remake under R T Neason’s direction. The film’s shooting will take place later this year. He also signed up another project with popular director Trivikram Srinivas. While the actor is busy with three projects, he is also teaming up with Trivikram to jointly produce a film featuring popular actor Nithiin.

