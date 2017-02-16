Katamarayudu: Pawan Kalyan starrer’s overseas rights go for a whopping price

Pawan Kalyan in new Katamaraudu poster Pawan Kalyan in new Katamaraudu poster

Power star Pawan Kalyan Katamarayudu gets another power shot as the film’s overseas rights were clinched at a massive price. The film has only come out with its teaser till now.

Reports suggest that a leading distributor bagged the rights at a whopping amount of Rs 11.5 crore. The buzz is that the film should perform well and should rake in $2 million for breaking even.

The film has gained a lot of traction among the fans and Tollywood audience after its teaser broke records and clocked over 5 million views within just 24 hours of its release.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is back from the US after his five-day tour. He was in America for his party’s political work. He was also invited to Harvard University for a speech. The actor is back to shooting Katamarayudu, which will be released on Ugaadi in March.

Katamarayudu is the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Veeram. The movie will feature Pawan Kalyan as a faction leader. Actor Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite him in the film.

The actor is already working on two other projects full throttle. He had booked a slot for another Tamil remake. He will be seen playing Ajith’s role in the Vedalam remake under R T Neason’s direction. The film’s shooting will take place later this year. He also signed up another project with popular director Trivikram Srinivas. While the actor is busy with three projects, he is also teaming up with Trivikram to jointly produce a film featuring popular actor Nithiin.

