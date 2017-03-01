Katamarayudu: Pawan Kalyan gets a surprise while shooting, watch video

Pawan Kalyan inspecting the sword presented to him at Katamarayudu sets. (Source: PawanismNetwork) Pawan Kalyan inspecting the sword presented to him at Katamarayudu sets. (Source: PawanismNetwork)

While the Pawan fever is still continuing with new posters and a teaser of Katamarayudu breaking the internet, the excitement took another spike after a new “surprise” video of the Pawan Kalyan and co from the sets of the shooting emerged on the web.

In the video, the actor was seen awe-struck after a double-edged sword was presented to him by actor Siva Balaji during the shooting for the film. The entire team was also seen cracking up with comedian Ali delivering Sholay’s famous dialogue, “Ye haath mujhe de de Thakur” while Pawan was seen walking around the sets with the sword. Interestingly, if you look closely, the sword has the insignia of Jana Sena party — a star — on the hilt. Pawan is the founder and president of Jana Sena political party.

Siva Balaji presenting the sword to Pawan Kalyan. (Source: Twitter/@PawanismNetwork) Siva Balaji presenting the sword to Pawan Kalyan. (Source: Twitter/@PawanismNetwork)

Katamarayudu had already set a record even before its release after the teaser of the film registered over 5 million views on YouTube in just a day. The teaser also crossed the record of Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 teaser.

The film is a Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Veeram. The movie will feature Pawan Kalyan as a faction leader. Actor Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite him in the film. Reports suggest that the producers plan to release the film on Ugadi in March.

Watch video here:

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is already working on two other projects full throttle. He had booked a slot for another Tamil remake. He will be seen playing Ajith’s role in the Vedalam remake under R T Neason’s direction. The film’s shooting will take place later this year. He also signed up another project with popular director Trivikram Srinivas. While the actor is busy with three projects, he is also teaming up with Trivikram to jointly produce a film featuring Nithiin.

