Katamarayudu: Nithiin clinches Nizam distribution rights of Pawan Kalyan film

Nithin, Pawan Kalyana and Trivikram at the film launch. (Source: Twitter/file photo) Nithin, Pawan Kalyana and Trivikram at the film launch. (Source: Twitter/file photo)

While Pawan Kalyan’s next actioner Katamarayudu is in the last leg of its shoot, the latest news is that his ardent fan, actor and producer Nithiin has clinched the distribution rights of the film for the Nizam region for a hefty price.

“THRILLED to announce that Asian films and Sreshth movies will be distributing POWERSTAR’S KAATAMARAYUDU for Nizam area,” posted Nithiin on Twitter.

Nizam is one of the biggest trade circles in Telangana where over 50 per cent of Tollywood’s revenue comes from. The territory comprises the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Adilabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Medak, Nizambad, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Rangareddy and Warangal.

Meanwhile, the buzz is that Katamarayudu already made a huge pre-release business. The film also got an electrifying response just from the teaser that broke records with over 5 million views.

The producers are planning to release the film on Ugaadi in March, wrapping up the shooting by the end of this month.

Katamarayudu is the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Veeram. The movie will feature Pawan Kalyan as a faction leader. Actor Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite him in the film.

Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram are also planning to bankroll a film starring Nithiin as the lead.

“Very excited to announce my new movie to be produced by Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, Trivikram and my father under Pawan Kalyan Creative Works and Sreshth Movies. PK creative works and Sreshth Movies film is going to b directed by Krishna Chaitanya (Rowdy Fellow) and D.O.P is Natty sir (A Aa),” Nithin had said last year.

