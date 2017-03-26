Katamarayudu box office: Will Pawan Kalyan film collect Rs 100 cr in the opening weekend?

Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu is rocking the box office. Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu is rocking the box office.

Tollywood’s superstar Pawan Kalyan’s film Katamarayudu is keeping the cash registers ringing at the box office, despite garnering mixed reviews from the critics and fans. The film, which debuted at the box office making a record collection, is fast nearing the coveted Rs 100 crore mark.

However, on Saturday the film showed a drop in its worldwide collection. According to media reports, the film has earned Rs 30 crore from the worldwide ticket sales on its second day as against its opening day collection, which was pegged at Rs 55 crore. The total two-day collection of the film is now reportedly more than Rs 80 crore. Going by the trend, the film is likely to join the 100-crore club in its opening weekend itself. The film was expected to have a dream run at the box office without any major challenges for at least two weeks. However, Venkatesh’s Guru, which was earlier slated to hit the screens on April 7, now will open in theatres next Friday and is likely to affect the box office performance of Katamarayudu.

The film directed by Kishore Kumar Pardasani aka Dolly is the official remake of Tamil film Veeram. The film was released in 1500 screens worldwide, including 250 plus screens in the US, which marks the widest release in Pawan’s career. In Tamil Nadu, it created a record by releasing on more than 100 screens.

Katamarayudu was expected to help Pawan redeem himself at the box office after his previous outing Sardaar Gabbar Singh tanked. To that end, the film has already succeeded. It was also reported earlier that the filmmakers earned about Rs 100 crore from satellite rights and theatrical rights even before its release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd