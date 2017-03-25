Katamarayudu box office: Pawan Kalyan film beats Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No. 150

Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu takes off on a strong note at the box office, Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu takes off on a strong note at the box office,

Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan’s latest release Katamarayudu has opened to an outstanding response at the worldwide box office. The film, which is a remake of Tamil superhit Veeram, has reportedly raked in a total of Rs 55 crore on its opening day and the film is expected to maintain its bullish trend in the coming days too.

The first-day collection of the film has surpassed the record of his brother and megastar Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No. 150 that opened at the box office collecting Rs 47 crore earlier this year. The Pawan Kalyan-starrer released on 1500 screens worldwide and marked the biggest opener in the career of its lead actor. The film also hit more than 250 screens in the US, where it collected Rs 4.4 crore on its first day. Given that it is the remake of an Ajith film, it released on more than 100 screens in Tamil Nadu, which is a record for a Telugu film.

“#KatamaRayudu rocks AP/TG Box office.. Collects a share of ₹ 22.27 Crs / Gross ₹ 28.1 Crs for Day 1.. Best Opening for #PSPK & All-time No.3,” tweeted industry tracker Ramesh Bala.

With no major competition at the box office for at least next three weeks, Katamarayudu is predicted to set a new benchmark for films of other Tollywood actors this year. Pawan suffered a setback last year after his film Sardaar Gabbar Singh, which released amid a huge hype, tanked at the box office. The remake of the Tamil film, Katamarayudu, has already made Rs 100 crore through satellite rights and theatrical rights, said reports.

Pawan plays the titular role in Katamarayudu and the film follows the story of an influence leader in Rayalaseema, who fights to protect the family of his girlfriend. The film has a huge star cast, including Shruti Haasan, Siva Balaji, Ajay, Kamal Kamaraju and Chaitanya Krishna among others. The film marks the second hit collaboration between Pawan and Shruti after 2012 box office hit Gabbar Singh.

