Katamarayudu box office: Pawan Kalyan film beats Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri in US

Katamarayudu vs Phillauri box office collection Katamarayudu vs Phillauri box office collection

Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu, which released last Friday amid huge hype and expectations, is performing better than its Bollywood competition in the US theatres. The film, which is the Telugu remake of Ajith’s 2014 Tamil film Veeram, has overtaken Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri at the US box office. The Telugu family action-drama has collected $1.2 million in its opening weekend, while the Hindi supernatural comedy has raked in $265,000 in its first three days, tweeted industry tracker Ramesh Bala.

Going by the reports, Katamarayudu has already emerged as a winner at the box office. The film, which was made at a budget of Rs 30 crore, has managed to hit the gold pot at the box office due to the popularity of its lead actor. The film has helped Pawan Kalyan to make up for the loss from his previous outing Sardaar Gabbar Singh. The film has also made profits in the domestic box office, even though the occupancy for the film has shown a steady decline.

Katamarayudu has earned Rs 72 crore in India alone in its opening weekend. The film received a solid opening as it hit about 1500 screens worldwide, which is more than Pawan’s star brother Chiranjeevi’s comeback film Khaidi No 150. Chiru’s film is said to be Tollywood’s first box office blockbuster this year. Katamarayudu debuted at the Indian box office earning more than Rs 40 crore. Even before the release, the film has reportedly made Rs 100 crore from the sale of its satellite, theatrical digital rights. Going by the trend, the film may earn Rs 100 crore from the ticket sales worldwide in coming days. However, Venkatesh’s sports drama, Guru, which is releasing this week, is likely to eat into Katamarayudu’s business.

Katamarayudu is the story of an influential and powerful man in a village in Rayalaseema. The film follows the story of his efforts to protect his girlfriend and her family from an imminent danger.

