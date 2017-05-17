Katamarayudu actor Pawan Kalyan’s Twitter account has been hacked

Pawan Kalyan’s Twitter account has reportedly been hacked Pawan Kalyan’s Twitter account has reportedly been hacked

Actor Pawan Kalyan’s Twitter account has reportedly been hacked. The actor, who is active on the social networking site, has not posted anything in the last 10 days, leading to these rumours.

Noted journalist Jeevi from Idlebrain tweeted, “Pawan Kalyan is unable to tweet for the last two days because he is unable to access the account. Is it hacked? If hacked, nobody posted anything.” However, no malicious tweet has been posted.

As per some reports, Pawan Kalyan has not been able to tweet for the last few days and he initially ignored it, assuming it may be due to some technical issues. He later grew suspicious and reported the incident to the concerned people. The process to recover his account is underway.

The news has led to speculations that Pawan Kalyan’s Twitter account may be infected with the WannaCry ransomware, a virus that targets Microsoft Windows operating system to encrypt data and demands ransom payments in the cryptocurrency bitcoin.

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan: I am ready to quit films to become full-time politician

Another theory doing the rounds is that Pawan Kalyan, who has been making a lot of political statements, may have been targeted by his rivals in politics. The Power Star is yet to open up on the issue.

Pawan Kalyan last tweeted on May 8. On the professional front, the Katamarayudu star is joining hands with Trivikram Srinivas for his next movie, which is said to be titled, Engineer Babu. He is also likely to star in the remake of the Hindi film, Jolly LLB 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd