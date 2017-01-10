Karan Johar: Rana Daggubati’s The Ghazi Attack is India’s first war-at-sea film, trailer out soon

The Ghazi Attack new poster The Ghazi Attack new poster

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday announced that the trailer of the much-awaited film, The Ghazi Attack, will be released on Wednesday while sharing a new poster of the film featuring important characters of the war movie.

Sharing the new film poster, Karan described the bilingual film as “India’s first war-at-sea film.” The Telugu-Hindi film boasts an all-star cast including Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni among others. Commenting about the new poster, Taapsee said she was proud to be a part of this film. “Proud to be a special part of this extremely special film,” she posted on her Twitter page.

The film also stars late versatile actor Om Puri. Reacting to his death, Rana said it was a blessing to work with him. “Blessed to have been able to share the last smiles,” he had tweeted.

The film is distributed by Karan’s Dharma Productions, which captioned the poster on its Twitter handle as, “It’s the war you did not know about. Catch a glimpse!”

The film is said to be based on the true events of a mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pak 1971 war. It is about an executive naval officer and his team who had remained underwater for 18 days. While Rana plays the lead role of Lt.Commander Arjun Varma of Indian Navy, Taapsee will portray a refugee.

The Ghazi Attack is directed by debutant Sankalp Reddy and is said to be partially based on his own book, Blue Fish. The film is bankrolled by PVP cinema and Matinee Entertainment and will hit the screens on February 17 this year.

