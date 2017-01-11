Kanupapa: Telugu dub of Mohanlal’s Oppam to release on February 3

Mohanlal from Oppam Mohanlal from Oppam

The Telugu dub of Mohanlal’s Malayalam blockbuster Oppam is slated for a release on February 3. The filmmakers are also planning to release the audio track of the dubbed version on January 25. Kanupapa was earlier thought to be released in December last year but was postponed.

The dubbing rights were clinched by Overseas Network Entertainment (ONE). “The dubbing rights of ‘Oppam’ are with Dilip Kumar Bolugoti. I have played a blind man in this thriller. We are happy to release this entertainer as a Christmas gift in December end. I hope the Telugu audience will make our movie a success as have the audience here,” Mohanlal had said.

Under the direction of Priyadarshan, Oppam, which released in Onam, became a Mollywood box office hit that earned Rs 50 crore. The film is a crime thriller about a blind elevator operator with a heightened sense of smell, touch and sound. The man is charged with committing a murder and the movie revolves around how he hunts down the real killer and proves his innocence.

Bowled over by the content, many producers tried to get the dubbing rights of this movie. But One Overseas Network Entertainment’s B Dilip Kumar and Mohanlal have teamed up to release the dubbed version. The Malayalam star is already getting mileage in the Telugu movie industry with two back-to-back films, Janatha Garage and Manamantha.

Mohanlal is riding high on the success of Pulimurugan that has become the first Malayalam flick to join the Rs 100-crore club. The film just collected Rs 20 crore in just four days in Telugu states. His last three films, Janatha Garage, Oppam and Pulimurugan, have collectively earned over Rs 200 crore from the ticket sales.

