Kannadigas have no pride: RGV on Baahubali 2 success in Karnataka

Controversial director Ram Gopal Varma has slammed the people of Karnataka for making director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus a big hit at the state box office. The director took to Twitter ridiculing the anti-dubbing stance of the Kannada film industry even as he lashed out at Kannad movie goers over Baahubali 2 success. “Thundering success of Telugu Bahubali2 in Karnataka being far bigger than biggest of Kannada films proves kannadigas have no pride at all. Kannadigas attempt to stop dubbing films is shattered by telugu straight film proving kannadigas have no pride n they just want better film (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter account.

“All proud Kannadigas should protest on their own Kannadigas for seeing a telugu straight film many more times than their own Kannada films (sic),” he added. Baahubali 2 released in Karnataka to a roaring welcome from the fans at the box office. The film opened in Karnataka, beating the lifetime collection of Baahubali: The Beginning. Baahubali 2 raked in nearly Rs 20 crore on the opening day itself.

In its third week, Baahubali 2 still dominates the box office across the state. It is worth noting that more than 2000 pro-Kannada groups had protested the release of the film in Karnataka over a past controversy. Nine years ago, actor Sathyaraj, who had played the key role of Kattappa in the film, had made some anti-Kannada remarks during a Cauvery row between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The pro-Kannada groups had raked up the issue as the release date of Baahubali 2 drew closer, seeking an apology from the actor in order to allow the smooth release of the film.

Giving into the demands, Sathyaraj issued an apology, paving the way for the grand release of Baahubali 2 in Karnataka. Looks like, RGV has now given a new ammunition to the pro-Kannada groups to target him and release of his films in the future.

