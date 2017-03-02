Kangana Ranaut: Prabhas and I had a massive fight but now I am happy for him

Kangana Ranaut and Prabhas Kangana Ranaut and Prabhas

It’s been almost eight years since Bollywood’s ‘Queen’ Kangana Ranaut’s debut in Tollywood that also happened to be her only film in the industry, Ek Niranjan. However, it is only now that she spoke of what happened with her co-star Prabhas that might the reason why she was never seen in Tollywood.

“I feel so happy to see Prabhas doing so well. When we started that time, we used to fight a lot and I remember we had this massive fight when we stopped talking to each other. Then I saw Baahubali and I was like ‘Wow!’ I am so proud of his achievement and I am sure he feels the same,” said Kangana to ABN news during the promotions for her Hindi film Rangoon.

The Queen starrer made her debut in the south industry with Tamil film Dhaam Dhoom in 2008 under Jeeva’s direction and soon was seen in Tollywood with Prabhas the following year. She hasn’t signed up any project since then.

Kangana, however, said she is waiting for offers to collaborate with south stars in future. She also mentioned that Telugu director Puri Jagannadh, who directed her film Ek Niranjan, is a very close friend of her.

Meanwhile, Prabhas had wrapped his four-year long journey for Rajamouli’s Baahubali and he is gearing for the release of the film’s final part, Baahubali: The Conclusion. He has also signed up another project with Tamil director Sujeeth. In a recent interview, Prabhas had also revealed that he got offers from Bollywood and that he would announce them in two or three months after finalising on scripts.

