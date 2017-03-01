Kamal Haasan shares frame with Queen Elizabeth II after 20 years, see pic

Kamal Haasan with Queen Elizabeth in Buckingham Palace. (Source: Twitter/Sreedhar Pilla) Kamal Haasan with Queen Elizabeth in Buckingham Palace. (Source: Twitter/Sreedhar Pilla)

After just about two decades, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan shared another epic picture with British Queen Elizabeth II at a reception held by the latter at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The event flagged the beginning of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 in which Finance Minister Arun Jaitley represented the Indian side along with a delegation. Kamal was one star from India who happened to be present at the event apart from other personalities like Suresh Gopi, cricket legend Kapil Dev, singer and actor Gurdas Mann, sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar and fashion designers Manish Arora and Manish Malhotra.

“Just that my name was recommended by PM Narendra Modi is a huge honour. This is a great occasion to celebrate the shared history of India and the UK. The English language is the best example of that and I often refer to it as a great Indian language that unites us all,” Kamal Haasan said in a statement.

Kamal with the Queen in 1997. (Source: Twitter/@sekartweets) Kamal with the Queen in 1997. (Source: Twitter/@sekartweets)

Earlier in 1997, the Queen had come to Chennai and had visited the sets of Kamal Haasan’s Rs. 200 million film project, Marudhanayagam. The actor had shot a scene for the flick in front of the Queen too. “We shot the long speech of Marudhanayagam seeking independence for India from the British rule on that day. The translation of that speech was given to the Queen. As a person who has understood the changing times and the progression of mankind, the Queen listened to this patiently with a broad mind,” he had shared last year in an interview to Desimartini.

Well, it seems the Queen is very fond of Indian cinema as reports also suggest that she would be watching the most-anticipated film of this year – Baahubali: The Conclusion just a day before its worldwide release. The film will have its premiere in the UK on April 27.

The year will see a series of cultural events and activities both in India and the UK to celebrate their close ties, shared history and the rich culture of both the countries. PM Modi announced the year-long celebration during his visit to the UK in 2015, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of India’s independence.

