Kalyan Ram registers his next film title, Jai Lavakusa

A still from Kalyan Ram’s next movie ISM. (Source: Express) A still from Kalyan Ram’s next movie ISM. (Source: Express)

After news came out that Kalyan Ram will direct his brother Jr NTR’s and Bobby’s next film, the latest buzz is that the actor-producer registered another title Jai Lavakusa under NTR banners on Saturday. However, there is no official confirmation whether this will be the title of Tarak’s next film.

Reports suggest that Kalyan Ram has planned productions with several stars this year and would also be taking up a role in this film.

“I am delighted to produce my brother Tarak’s 27th film on our home banner NTR Arts. This big budget project will have the very best technical standards and production values. Director Bobby has come up with an excellent story that does justice to both the actor as well as the star in NTR,” producer Kalyan Ram had said about his brother’s production.

Kalyan Ram’s last film with Puri Jagannadh, ISM, didn’t turn out to be a hit and the actor is desperately looking for another chance to show his acting prowess. he is also doing a multi-starrer Rama Krishna with Sai Dharam Tej that is slated to release later this year.

As a producer, Kalyan Ram has bankrolled as many as eight films, out of which Pataas, Kick 2 and Athanokkade turned out to be decent hits at the Tollywood box office.

On the other hand, Ram’s production with Tarak will commence its regular shoot from February. The casting for a female lead is still on though. The movie will reportedly feature three female leads. No title has been confirmed for NTR’s movie as yet.

