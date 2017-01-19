Kajal Aggarwal to pair up with Vijay for his 61st film

Tollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal Tollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal

It’s official! Tollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal is pairing up with Tamil superstar Ilaythalapathy Vijay in his 61st film. The movie’s shoot will begin from February this year. This will the third project for Kajal with Vijay after their blockbuster hits Thuppakki and Jilla.

The news was also that there would be three female leads in the film opposite Vijay. Reports suggest that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jyothika might be the other two. Jo will be acting opposite Vijay after 14 years. They were last seen together in Kushi and Thirumalai. However, no official confirmation has come in this regard.

The film is expected to be released in 2017 as the actor is teaming with director Atlee to recreate the Theri magic. Theri was a blockbuster of 2016 and minted a whopping Rs 127 crore worldwide.

Along with this highly probable star casting, Academy Award-winning music director A R Rahman is also likely to be roped in for scoring tunes for the film. The film also features Vadivelu and Rajendra for comic relief.

This project of Thenandal Films has been creating enough buzz in Kollywood due to the big names attached to it. K V Vijayendra Prasad, noted screenplay writer and father of maverick filmmaker S S Rajamouli, has penned the script for Vijay’s next film.

Meanwhile, Vijay is busy with the release of his film Bairavaa. Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing lead opposite the star in this film. The movie also marks an important milestone in Vijay career as this will be his 60th film with spanning his contribution for over 25 years to Kollywood.

