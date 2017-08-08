Kajal Aggarwal is the heartbeat of Rana Daggubati’s Nene Raju Nene Mantri

Nene Raju Nene Mantri is a very special film for Kajal Aggarwal for multiple reasons Nene Raju Nene Mantri is a very special film for Kajal Aggarwal for multiple reasons

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is quite upbeat about her upcoming film Nene Raju Nene Mantri, starring Rana Daggubati in the lead role. She plays Radha, a major character that is said to be the heartbeat of the film.

“My character is extremely mature. Her life revolves around Jogendra but at the same time, it is not claustrophobic sort of love. She is a homemaker out of choice. She is sensible, civil, calm and pretty much not like me,” Kajal quipped while explaining about her character in the film. Jogendra is played by Rana.

So Is she the woman behind the successful man? Maybe not. “My role is more in his fall than in his rise. I play a very dutiful supportive wife, who has issues with some of his moral decisions but loves him nonetheless,” Kajal Aggarwal told Indianexpress.com.

“Jogendra has this entire journey of evolution from a man to monster. Radha is kind of his moral balance and his stabilising factor,” she added.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri is a very special film for Kajal Aggarwal for multiple reasons. This film reunited Kajal with her mentor, filmmaker Teja, after a gap of 10 years. Teja kick-started Kajal’s successful career in the south Indian film industry with Telugu film Lakshmi Kalyanam in 2007.

“My first film was with him and my 50th film was also with him. I believe my life has come to a full-circle,” she said. Talking about the working experience with Teja, Kajal said, “It is still the process of learning and unlearning everything that I have learned in the past few years. I’m starting from the scratch.”

Even after being one of the leading female actors down south for the last 10 years, she still feels nervous while working with Teja. “I have a sense of discomfort and intimidation because that’s how I was at 19 when I did my first film. The entire sense of wanting to learn and wanting to prove a point to him is still there. And I like that there are only a few people that intimidate me.”

Actress Catherine Tresa plays Devika Rani in Nene Raju Nene Mantri. Talking about Radha and Devika Rani, Rana said, “If you ask me who is the most important character in the film, I will say Radha, because everything that happens in this film is for the love Jogendra has for her. Ask me which is the difficult role to play in this film, I will say Devika Rani. A simple man from a simple world moves into the crazy dark side of life. The life of power and crime and that’s where Catherine is established in the film. Catherine and Kajal play contrasting characters.”

Nene Raju Nene Mantri is produced by Suresh Daggubati, CH Bharath Chowdhary and V Kiran Reddy under Suresh Productions and Blue Planet Entertainments. Anup Ruben has composed the music for the film. The film is due in theaters on August 11.

