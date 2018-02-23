Kajal Aggarwal: I choose the best from whatever is offered to me

Kajal Aggarwal says her career in Bollywood has not taken a back seat. Kajal Aggarwal says her career in Bollywood has not taken a back seat.

Action and comedy roles are on the wish list of actor Kajal Aggarwal. “I haven’t done action before, I would love to do that. I also love comedies,” the actor told PTI in an interview while talking about her dream roles. I personally enjoy watching emotional dramas and love stories. It’s more about broadening my experiences,” she added.

The Singham actor, who has predominantly worked in Telugu and Tamil films, says her career in Bollywood has not taken a back seat. “I choose the best from whatever is offered to me,” she said at the launch of Pond’s Starlight perfumed talc. I am open to all languages; I have never seen language as a barrier when it comes to performance, when it comes to acting. It’s more about the script, story that I am telling, and if I get that in any other language, regional cinema or even international, I will be more than happy to do it.”

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan floating his own party is a good thing, she said, while admitting that she does not know much about politics. “We all can totally trust his intentions for the party and I am sure he is going to do a very good job,” she said of the versatile actor’s recent plunge into politics

