Justin Prabhakaran makes Telugu debut with Vijay Devarkonda’s film

Justin Prabhakaran, who is known for his work in films like Oru Naal Koothu and Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, is now stepping into Telugu film industry with Vijay Devarkonda’s next film. The film will be helmed by Bharat Kamma. An elated Justin has said that the film will be an important project in his career. “Right now the composing is going on. My friendship with the director beyond professional means has landed me this project. The title of the film will be announced soon. The popularity of Vijay Devarkonda among the youth makes it a great platform to make a debut in Telugu too,” said Justin. The filmmaker made his Malayalam debut in 2015 with the film Kunjiramayanam and is now happy about venturing into Telugu. “My aim is to work in many languages as I strongly believe that how music has got no linguistic barriers music director also has got no barriers,” he added.

The young music composer is currently working on Samuthirakani-Sasikumar’s Nadodigal 2, S J Suriya’s untitled movie and Atharva ‘s Othaiku Otha. Justin’s melodies especially his tunes from Oru Naal Koothu and Pannayarum Padminiyum won him several accolades.

His last project was Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Karthik, Gayathrie and Niharika. A whimsical comedy, the film’s quirky tunes and re-recording were of integral value to the film.

