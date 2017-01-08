Jr NTR’s Janatha Garage is 2016’s most watched Telugu film on television

Mohanlal and Jr NTR Mohanlal and Jr NTR

Jr NTR starrer Janatha Garage created history in the star’s career. Now, the actor can proudly add another feat under his name as the film became the most watched movie of the year on television.

According to TV metrics analysis agency, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Janatha Garage was the “Most Watched Telugu Film on TV in 2016” that got maximum viewer impressions during its runs.

The film featuring Jr NTR and Malayalam star Mohanlal was among the blockbuster hits of Tollywood in 2016. The film has collected a whopping Rs 134.8 crore in both Telugu and Malayalam box office. Made on a reported budget of Rs 40-crore, Janatha Garage has already made more than thrice this amount at the ticket windows.

The Koratala Siva directed movie has reportedly emerged as the third biggest hit in Tollywood after it crossed Attariniki Daredi’s worldwide share with its Telugu collections alone. Reports also suggest that Janatha Garage is right behind Magadheera when dubbed versions are accounted for. Leaving aside Baahubali’s numbers, Janatha Garage has broken many records in Guntur area overtaking Siva’s own direction Srimanthudu.

The combination of big names like Jr NTR, Mohanlal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen, Koratala Siva and Devi Sri Prasad had created a lot of hype and expectations about the film much before its release.

Meanwhile, NTR is on a roll after scoring back to back hits with Temper, Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage. The actor has been very choosy about scripts and he picked two projects with Bobby and Trivikram after a wait and hunt of three months for an impressive story.

