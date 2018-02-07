Jr NTR-Trivikram to begin shooting for next film in March

Jr NTR is on a success spree with his film Jai Lava Kusa turning out to be a box office hit. Jr NTR is on a success spree with his film Jai Lava Kusa turning out to be a box office hit.

After Jai Lava Kusa’s success, Jr NTR is back to work on his next film with Trivikram. Tentatively title NTR 28, it is said that the shoot for the film will begin in March. The other cast and crew of the film will also be announced soon. The film is bankrolled by Haarika & Hassine Creations whose last project was Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathathavasi, also helmed by Trivikram.

Earlier Anirudh Ravichander, who made his Telugu debut with Agnyaathathavasi, was announced to be the music director for the project. However, rumour says that Jr NTR insisted on bringing Devi Sri Prasad on board as the music director for the film for reasons unknown. However, an official confirmation on this is awaited.

After the failure of Agnyaathavaasi, it is said that Trivikram is going all-out on the Jr NTR project. With claims of plagiarisation and negative reviews from critics, the film failed to perform well at the box-office despite having a star like Pawan Kalyan on board. In fact, there was also speculations that the NTR project with Trivikram might be shelved due to Agnyaathavaasi’s performance. But with this update, it is clear that things are on track.

Jr NTR is on a success spree with his film Jai Lava Kusa turning out to be a box office hit. Also, his stint on Television with Bigg Boss Telugu was also well appreciated. Reports also suggest that the actor is planning to shed some kilos with a targeted exercise regimen to get the perfect look for his next film with Trivikram.

