Jr NTR’s film with Trivikram titled Aravindha Sametha, first look unveiled

One of Tollywood’s biggest stars Jr NTR is collaborating with Trivikram for his upcoming film. To celebrate the star’s birthday which falls on Sunday, the makers have released the first look of the film which has been titled Aravindha Sametha. Releasing the look, producers Haarika and Hassine Creations tweeted, “Here it is, Young Tiger #NTR @tarak9999 in his new avatar for “అరవింద సమేత”, A #Trivikram’s Celluloid! #NTR28FirstLook. We wish @tarak9999 a happy birthday and a long life in the hearts of Telugu and World Cinema.”

The poster has a ripped Jr NTR flaunting his chiselled abs, striding nonchalantly amid a raging storm. Wearing bloodied pants and with a sharp weapon that looks close to a flat headed spanner, Jr NTR looks ready to kill. Earlier videos and photos of Jr NTR sweating it out in the gym had gone viral and the result is evident as he looks extremely fit. And to go by the tone set by the posters, the film should definitely have a few high-octane action sequences.

Here it is, Young Tiger #NTR @tarak9999 in his new avatar for “అరవింద సమేత”, A #Trivikram‘s Celluloid! #NTR28FirstLook. We wish @tarak9999 a happy birthday and a long life in the hearts of Telugu and World Cinema 👍 #AravindhaSamethaFirstLook pic.twitter.com/iPLqzBnnkY — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) May 19, 2018

This action sequence is going to be one of a kind .. something not seen in Telugu Cinema until now in terms of scale and execution… and @tarak9999 shot for this in 43 degree Celsius heat .. 🙏🏻 #AravindhaSamethaFirstLook http://t.co/jFHPFQ6CtB — Mahesh S Koneru (@smkoneru) May 19, 2018

According to star’s publicist, the sequence from which the photo has been taken is one of the highlights of the film. He also revealed that it was 43-degree celsius when Jr NTR shot for the sequence. “This action sequence is going to be one of a kind .. something not seen in Telugu Cinema until now in terms of scale and execution… and @tarak9999 shot for this in 43-degree Celsius heat.”

Aravindha Sametha will also star Pooja Hegde opposite Jr Ntr and will have music by Thaman.

