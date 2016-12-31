Jr NTR to team up with Trivikram Srinivas for his next

Tollywood actor Jr NTR Tollywood actor Jr NTR

After a long pause of close to three months and sifting through scripts, Jr NTR recently locked his dates for a project with director Bobby. But the latest update is that the actor has signed another project, his 28th film, with hit director Trivikram Srinivas.

The project’s production house confirmed the news that the super hit combination is finally coming together. In fact, this is for the first time Trivikram is directing a film of an actor from Nandamuri family.

“For all the fans who have been eagerly waiting to hear this for a long time. The news is finally out and you would get to see the magical combination of NTR and Trivikram happening. This will be our 5th movie with our dear director Trivikram garu,” said the production house in a statement.

The film is said to hit the floors in September 2017. It will be bankrolled by Haarika and Haasine Creations which has worked earlier with Trivikram to deliver industry hits like S/o Sathyamurthy, Julayi and A Aa. The house is also working with Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan for their next title.

Trivikram is also busy jointly producing a film with Pawan Kalyan starring actor Nithiin.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR, who is riding high on the success of Janatha Garage, is gearing up for his next yet-to-be-titled film with Sardar Gabbar Singh director Bobby. The movie will also be directed by Tarak brother Kalyan Ram under NTR banners.

NTR is on a roll after scoring back to back hits with Temper, Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage. The actor has been very choosy about scripts before he picked these two projects with Bobby and Trivikram.

