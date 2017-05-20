Jr NTR to team up with Koratala Siva after Jai Lava Kusa

Jr NTR’s next movie with Koratala Siva has been announced Jr NTR’s next movie with Koratala Siva has been announced

Jr NTR, who is celebrating his 34th birthday, will next be joining hands with ace filmmaker Koratala Siva for an untitled film, which will be bankrolled by popular distributor Mikkilineni Sudhakar under Yuvasudha Arts banner. Sudhakar has expressed happiness over joining hands with blockbuster actor-director duo for his first film as a producer.

“I have distributed many blockbuster films and with that experience, I am turning a producer now. I am extremely excited about teaming up with NTR and my childhood friend Koratala Siva for my very first film,” Sudhakar said in a statement.

Jr NTR and Siva last year delivered Janatha Garage, which became one of the top-grossing films in Telugu film industry. The film also helped Malayalam superstar Mohanlal win a special jury award at the 64th National Film Awards for his performance. And Raju Sundaram won the prestigious award for best choreography.

“The film in their combination (Janatha Garage) has already been received very weel and is still in the memories of the audiences. I aspire to make a film that will be another milestone for them. It will be a lavish production with no compromise in terms of anything,” Sudhakar added, saying the details of remaining cast and crew will be revealed soon.

Koratala Siva is currently busy with his next film starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film has been titled Bharat Ane Nenu and its shooting is set to begin on May 22. It is said to be a political thriller, in which Mahesh will play a chief minister. Bollywood actor Kiara Advani will be making her debut in Telugu with this film.

Jr NTR, meanwhile, is shooting for his highly-awaited film Jai Lava Kusa, which is directed by K S Ravindra aka Bobby. In the film, the actor is said to be playing three different roles and sports different looks. The first look posters were released on Friday as a treat to the fans of the actor on the eve of his birthday. The posters have generated a lot of positive buzz around the film.

