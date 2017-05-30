Jr NTR to host Bigg Boss in Telugu, replaces Chiranjeevi as the highest paid star on TV

Jr NTR to host Bigg Boss Telugu Jr NTR to host Bigg Boss Telugu

After Kamal Haasan, Tollywood star Jr NTR is now gearing up to host the reality television show Bigg Boss in Telugu. Even though an official announcement on the same is awaited, the sources close to the actor has confirmed that Jr NTR has given his nod to the Bigg Boss producers.

The show will mark his debut on the small screen. According to reports, the channel, STAR MAA TV, has offered a huge sum to Jr NTR to play the ‘Big Boss’ in the show. The buzz is that it is the highest ever price offered to a Telugu actor for hosting a TV show. It is said that the amount quoted in the deal is even more than what Chiranjeevi received for his game show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu.

At present, the showrunners are keeping the cards close to their chest and are expected to reveal further details in the coming days. For now, it is confirmed that Jr NTR will begin a new chapter as a superstar television anchor in his career if everything goes according to the plan.

Bigg Boss is a popular reality show that became a huge success in North India. The producers are also taking the show to the TV audience down south, roping in top notch actors as hosts. The news comes on the heels of Kamal’s much-awaited small screen debut with the same show in Tamil.

Recently, even Kamal released a trailer of the show announcing his impending arrival on the small screens. The show is about locking up a bunch of celebrity contestants in a big house for over three months. The contestants will have to coexist under the same roof, cut off from the rest of the world, surviving each other and the last man standing is crowned as the winner. The show aims to reveal the unseen side of the popular faces in the country.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Jai Lava Kusa, in which he plays a triple role. The first look posters were released earlier this month on the occasion of NTR’s birthday and went viral. The film is directed by K S Ravindra for N T R Arts banner and has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

