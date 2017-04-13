Jr NTR to have Nivetha Thomas as his leading lady in Jai Lava Kusa

Nivetha Thomas finalised as the leading lady of Jr NTR’s film Jai Lava Kusa. Nivetha Thomas finalised as the leading lady of Jr NTR’s film Jai Lava Kusa.

Junior NTR won accolades for his movie Janatha Garage last year. The commercially successful movie also fetched the actor quite a few awards. Now, his upcoming film Jai Lava Kusa has heightened the expectations of the audience. The motion poster of the film was released on Ram Navami, and the movie to be directed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby will also see Raashi Khanna playing a pivotal role.

The latest news about the project is that Nivetha Thomas, who was last seen alongside Nani in 2016 hit film Gentlemen, will play the leading lady in Jai Lava Kusa. The production banner NTR Arts took to Twitter to confirm the news. It wrote, “We are happy to announce that the very talented Nivetha Thomas @i_nivethathomas is officially on board #NTR27. Welcome to Team #JaiLavaKusa.”

We are happy to announce that the very talented Nivetha Thomas @i_nivethathomas is officially on board #NTR27. Welcome to Team #JaiLavaKusa pic.twitter.com/Ptt1vGkTK1 — NTR Arts (@NTRArtsOfficial) April 12, 2017

The shoot for the movie has already begun. In fact, the stills from the sets had earlier gone viral, when Jr NTR’s father Nandamuri Harikrishna had visited the sets.

Also read | JR NTR’s Rama Navami gift to fans: Jai Lava Kusa is his next, motion poster revealed

The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad, and renowned prosthetics and legacy FX expert Vance Hartwell is also a part of it. Vance had earlier worked in Lord Of The Rings, Iron Man, Life Of Pi and more.

Janatha Garage star is expected to be seen in three different looks in the film. That is the reason why Vance will be a big part of this project. Earlier, Jr NTR’s photographs with a mask had made the rounds leading fans to believe that it could be one of the looks that the actor might portray.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd