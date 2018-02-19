Jr NTR to become a father for second time?

Jr NTR with his first son Abhay Jr NTR with his first son Abhay

It is celebration time in the Nandmuri household. It is said that one of Tollywood’s biggest stars Jr NTR is all set to embrace fatherhood for the second time. Jr NTR and his wife Pranathi already have a son named Abhay and are now said to be getting ready to welcome a second baby. While an official confirmation is awaited, the buzz has already made Jr NTR’s fan base immensely happy. Reports also suggest that the family doesn’t want too much attention in the early months and that the baby could be due in May.

Jr NTR has been having a great streak professionally as well. The actor’s last venture Jai Lava Kusa was a box-office hit and his stint into television with Bigg Boss Telugu was also received favourably. The actor is currently working on his look for his next film with Trivikram. The untitled film will mark his first collaboration with Trivikram and is expected to hit the screens this Diwali. Jr NTR will begin shooting for the same from March. He also has a big-budget multistarrer helmed by SS Rajamouli where he will share screen space with Ram Charan.

Amid all this, it is said that the actor was offered a hefty paycheck to be part of the second season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The show is supposed to go on floors in July. However, Jr NTR has allegedly refused the same citing date issues. Apparently, the Tollywood star is looking to spend more time with his wife and family.

Grapevine buzz suggests that Allu Arjun is being considered to to fill Jr NTR’s space on the show. It is also said that Allu Arjun was one of the names considered even for the first installment of the reality show. However, there has been no official confirmation.

