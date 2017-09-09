Jr NTR starrer Jai Lava Kusa’s pre release business looks impressive!

Jr NTR’s film Jai Lava Kusa has done an excellent pre-release business. Jr NTR’s film Jai Lava Kusa has done an excellent pre-release business.

Jai Lava Kusa starring Jr NTR is one of the anticipated releases of this month in Tollywood. Also starring Nivetha Thomas, Raashi Khanna and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles, the film is set to release on September 21. Just a couple of weeks before the release, we have got the pre release business numbers and we have got to say that it looks impressive. According to Andhraboxoffice.com, the film has collected Rs 112.5 crore so far. This includes the Nizam, Andhra Pradesh, worldwide theatrical rights, broadcast rights for the Telugu version, the satellite for dubbed Hindi version and audio rights.

So for the movie to be considered a blockbuster, it would have to cross Rs 129 crore. Also noted in the same report is that the film will have to collect more than Rs 86 crore to be termed a hit. The film also holds the record for having collected the third highest amount not including Baahubali.

With this number, Jr NTR’s film is moving in the right direction. The buzz around the film has been great so far. Especially, the character Jai’s trailer has received a lot of love from film fraternity and audiences alike.

The trailer of Kusa was also released recently, and the character does look intriguing. It would be interesting to see how the three characters will be tied together on the silver screen. Directed by Bobby, the film is bankrolled by NTR Arts and the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Even though the film has been embroiled in controversies due to leaks, it looks like the film is set to race to the top of the box office.

