Jr NTR reveals his third look: Kusa is the perfect blend of Jai and Lava!

Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa has been creating a stir in the industry as the filmmakers have been revealing interesting bits and pieces about the film on their official Twitter handle. Today, on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, NTR Arts released the first look of the third character Kusa in the film. The still wishes the fans, and Jr NTR’s look in the background is quite interesting.

He has long hair, wears black and in the background, we can see currency flying everywhere. This character seems to be a perfect blend of Jai and Lava. A mix of Raavan’s devotee with his black outfit, and a little bit of the banker with the money flying around him. So, are the three characters, three different people or is it the same person who will go through these phases?

Either way, Jr NTR gets an excellent opportunity to show off his acting skills with this movie. The question remains if the movie will rise to the expectations of the fans or if it will be another dud.

Now, we can’t wait to see the teaser of Kusa! Hopefully, the makers release a trailer to throw some light on what the movie is about because so far, the plot has been kept under wraps. The looks were leaked and even one of the songs surfaced online, but the plot has not been revealed so far.

The film, also starring Ronit Roy, Rashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas in lead roles is slated for release in September.

