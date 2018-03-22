SS Rajamouli confirms Jr NTR-Ram Charan in his next

Speculations are rife that Rajamouli is considering Samantha Akkineni, Raashi Khanna and Rakul Preet Singh for the multi-starrer. Speculations are rife that Rajamouli is considering Samantha Akkineni, Raashi Khanna and Rakul Preet Singh for the multi-starrer.

It’s official. After months of speculation, director SS Rajamouli on Thursday confirmed he has cast Tollywood superstar Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja in his next directorial. He also shared a video announcing his next project. “The much-awaited confirmation you all have been waiting for since November 18th 2017… Its OFFICIAL.. The Massive Multi Starrer is ON!,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Given that all of their names start with an ‘R’ (Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr), the video shows three capital letter ‘R’ coming together. “#RRR .. It’s not the TITLE.. Just the TITANS coming together! @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 #RamCharan,” he added.

The big-ticket film will be bankrolled by DVV Entertainment Production. For now, the fans should feel content with this announcement as the director did not reveal much about the project. We can expect an announcement on details of remaining cast and crew soon.

See NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli film RRR’s announcement:

A few weeks back, Jr NTR and Charan traveled together to the US for a special photoshoot arranged by Rajamouli in Los Angeles.

Speculations are rife that Rajamouli is considering Samantha Akkineni, Raashi Khanna and Rakul Preet Singh for the multi-starrer.

Rajamouli has previously worked with Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Rajamouli has done separate films with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. In fact, Rajamouli and Jr NTR began their career in the Telugu film industry together with Student No. 1 in 2001. Some of Jr NTR’s memorable films are directed by the Baahubali creator.

Rajamouli gave a major break for Ram Charan with Magadheera in 2009.

