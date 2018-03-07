Jr NTR and Ram Charan all set to kick off SS Rajamouli’s next?

SS Rajamouli has done separate films with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. SS Rajamouli has done separate films with Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Tollywood’s young stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja were clicked together at the airport as they were leaving for the US, as part of the ongoing pre-production work for their next film with hit filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Sources were unable to provide much information about the purpose of the actors’ visit to the United States. The buzz is that Rajamouli has arranged a special photo shoot for both the actors in Los Angles.

Following the humongous success of Baahubali: The Conclusion last year, Rajamouli has kept the media and his fans guessing on his next venture. It was earlier widely reported that he will be doing his next film with producer DVV Danayya. An official confirmation on the producer is also awaited along with the details of cast and crew.

Speculations are rife that Rajamouli is considering Samantha Akkineni, Raashi Khanna and Rakul Preet Singh for the multi-starrer.

See a photo of Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja:

NTR and Ram Charan who are going to commence their next films in the direction of Trivikram and Boyapati respectively have left for USA to participate in a spl photo shoot for @ssrajamouli ‘s movie. It will be done in LA. pic.twitter.com/RFhZkMpCOK — Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) March 7, 2018

Rajamouli has done separate films with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. In fact, Rajamouli and Jr NTR began their career in the Telugu film industry together with Student No. 1 in 2001. Some of Jr NTR’s memorable films are helmed by the Baahubali director.

Rajamouli gave a major break for Ram Charan with Magadheera in 2009.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Rajamouli will start working on his ambitious project Mahabharata after the release of Baahubali 2. However, the director rubbished all rumours saying that the film was not happening anytime soon. “Making Mahabharata is my ambition. But, it will take at least 10 years for me to gain the experience and technology that will allow me to bring my vision of that story on the big screen,” he had said.

