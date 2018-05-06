Jr NTR and Pranathi celebrate their wedding anniversary with Ram Charan and Upasana

A picture of Jr NTR and his wife Pranitha celebrating their wedding anniversary with Ram Charan and his wife Upasana. A picture of Jr NTR and his wife Pranitha celebrating their wedding anniversary with Ram Charan and his wife Upasana.

Tollywood stars have been setting goals with their camaraderie and friendship in the recent days. Attending each other’s events and praising their contemporaries work, Tollywood stars have sure set some high benchmarks. Jr NTR was the guest of honour at the audio launch of Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu. A happy picture of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu surfaced on social media, becoming viral instantly.

The latest in the happy trend is a picture of Jr NTR and his wife Pranitha celebrating their wedding anniversary with Ram Charan and his wife Upasana. The couples posed for a happy picture with Jr NTR and Pranathi’s first son, Abhayram. Sharing the picture on Twitter, Upasana wrote, “#happyaaniversary @tarak9999 & #pranathi ❤️❤️ #abhayram our new bestie. #ramcharan.” Jr NTR and Pranathi are celebrating their seventh year of marriage and are now currently expecting their second child.

While Ram Charan is fresh from the success of his last film Rangasthalam, Jr NTR is currently preparing for his next with Trivikram. The Jai Lava Kusa star is working on getting in shape for his upcoming film with Trivikram. A picture of Jr NTR hitting it at the gym surfaced on social media, setting high expectations for his look in the film. Notably, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are also set to share screen space in the near future. Under the direction of SS Rajamouli, the film is said to be produced on a massive scale of a reported budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is expected to go on floors by October this year.

