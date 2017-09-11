Jr NTR: Jai Lava Kusa will make my fans very proud

Jr NTR Jai Lava Kusa is set to release on September 21 Jr NTR Jai Lava Kusa is set to release on September 21

The trailer of Tollywood star Jr NTR’s upcoming film Jai Lava Kusa has only added to anticipations around its theatrical release. While speaking at the pre-release event in Hyderabad on Sunday, Jr NTR made an emotional statement saying he will forever be indebted to his fans for their love and support.

“I will try to pay back your debts by doing good movies that will make every one of you proud,” the star told fans at the grand event. He said he was afraid when director K S Ravindra aka Bobby first narrated him Jai Lava Kusa story, that revolves around triplets. “I could not even give him a hug after hearing the story as I was afraid if I will be able to do this film. This film had everything that my brother (Nandamuri Kalyan Ram) and I wanted to make our dream film,” he recalled.

“I told the story to two of my close confidants who encouraged me to do this grand film. I will reveal their names when the film becomes a super hit,” he added.

“I wanted to make you all smile and proud that’s why I did Jai Lava Kusa. After watching this film, you will be proud. And my family will also feel proud for making such a film,” he said.

Jr NTR has been basking in the success of back-to-back hits. His previous film Janatha Garage, besides emerging as a top earner in Tollywood last year, also won two National Awards.

Saying this film required a lot of hard work, he revealed of playing three different roles in a scene which required to shoot 38 VFX shots where he had to change his costume again and again. “I used to get sad about how many times I should change my clothes for each character but it is support of my co-stars and strength and love of the audience helped me to get through it,” he said.

A prosthetic mask has also been used on Jr NTR for one of the characters. This look, which was handled by Hollywood makeup artist Vance Hartwell, is still under the wraps. Vance is known for his work in films like The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Shutter Island.

Jai Lava Kusa is bankrolled by actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram for NTR Arts and will hit the screens worldwide on September 21.

