Jr NTR on Jai Lava Kusa vs Spyder clash: There is competition but not a war

Tollywood star Jr NTR is a very busy man. He is currently promoting his upcoming film Jai Lava Kusa, which is due in theatres this Thursday even as he is hosting his television reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. When he was asked to share his thoughts on his film clashing with Mahesh Babu’s much-awaited Spyder at the box office during the pooja holidays, the actor responded with a true sportsmanship.

Jr NTR said he always appreciates a good competition as it makes him better as an actor. “I always think there should be a good competition among the heroes. Competition is very healthy. When I see an actor perform well, it motivates me to do better. I call it a competition but not a war,” he said on TV9.

He also opined that there was nothing to worry when two big films released together as it only benefits the industry. “Khaidi No 150 was the biggest (hit) in Chiranjeevi garu’s career, Gautamiputra Satakarni was the biggest (hit) in babai’s (Balakrishna) career. Shatamanam Bhavati was the biggest (hit) in Sharwanand’s career and it also won a National Award,” he said.

“When the story and efforts are good and people like it, even if 100 films release together they all will do well. It has been proven time and again,” reasoned Jr NTR.

Jai Lava Kusa has raised the expectations of the audience with its trailer recently. In the film, Jr NTR plays three different roles, which is a first in his career. A prosthetic mask has also been used on the actor for one of the characters. This look, which was handled by Hollywood makeup artist Vance Hartwell, is still under the wraps.

Jai Lava Kusa is directed by K S Ravindra aka Bobby and is bankrolled by Jr NTR’s brother Kalyanram under their home production banner NTR Arts. It has Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas as female leads. And it is all set to hit the worldwide screens on September 21.

